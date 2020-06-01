|
Walter E. Gretkowski of Plymouth passed away Friday, May 29, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He celebrated his 80th birthday on Memorial Day.
Born May 25, 1940, in Glen Lyon, he was the son of the late Julia Mary and Walter Bruno Gretkowski. He graduated from Newport Twp. High School. He was a veteran of the Army, stationed in Germany during peace time. He was formerly employed by Techneglas, a member of All Saints Parish, an avid hunter and fisherman.
Walt loved to play solitaire, the daily number and scratch off tickets. He also enjoyed sitting at the kitchen table watching the humming birds at his back door.
Walter was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed taking trips to Lancaster with his wife to see the livestock and visit the many restaurants as well as making trips out to Hunlock Creek to get his granddaughter, Caitlin, off the bus. He enjoyed attending all of his grandson's educational and sporting events, frequent trips to the driving range, but he especially enjoyed the several road trips to pick Kyle up from college.
Anyone who knew Walt, knew the quickest way to put a smile on his face was to ask about his granddaughter, Caitlin. She was the apple of his eye and his will to keep going. Caitlin called Grandpa every night, to ask what he had for supper and did he hear from anyone today? Caitlin made weekly trips to see Grandpa on weekends to be spoiled will ham, cheese, chips and don't forget the ice cream!
Walt loved to keeping in touch with his family. One of his favorite things was texting with his daughter, grandson, sister and godson. Walt was a man of few words, but loved his family unconditionally. He is going to be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, of 48 years.
He is survived by daughter, Lori Romanofski and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Kyle and Caitlin Romanofski; son, Harold Warman and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Christopher and Christina Warman; daughter, Barbara Jones; sister, Louise Molchany; and godson, David Broski, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020