Walter E. "Buzz" Steltz


1935 - 2020
Walter E. "Buzz" Steltz Obituary
Walter E. "Buzz" Steltz, 84, of Sweet Valley, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home.

He was born in Kingston on July 7, 1935, and was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Eley Steltz.

He graduated from Lehman High School and was a 60-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163, Electrical Workers Union. He was an avid wood carver, hunter and fisherman.

Walter is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Emily Marshall; daughter, Beth Chocallo and her husband, Richard; son, Walter "Buck" Steltz and his wife, Lisa; sister, Lois Hannigan; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial contributions will be made to Sweet Valley Ambulance Association, 5399 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020
