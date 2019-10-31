|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Walter Edward Krushinski.
Walter was 41 years old at the time of his passing. Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Walter currently resided in Fairfax, Va., where he was a choral director to students at Hayfield Secondary School, part of the Fairfax County Public School System.
Walter, who was affectionately known as Wally by many of his family and friends, was a lover of life. He truly had a heart of gold. He was always the center of attention with his boisterous personality and witty sense of humor. He had a love for food, cooking and traveling and was very much committed to his family. His booming laugh could light up any room he was in, and will be missed tremendously by all of his loved ones.
A graduate of Penn State University, Class of 2000, Wally had a zest for learning and for teaching. At Penn State, he pursued a bachelor's degree in music education. He would frequently be seen with a crossword puzzle in hand from the Daily Collegian, or hanging out with his best friends, laughing up a storm in the breezeway of the music building. Singing was Walter's passion, and he performed as a member in several collegiate ensembles, including Concert Choir and Essence of Joy. He student-taught in the Williamsport Area School District in the fall of 2000. Years later, Walter pursued a master's degree at Florida State University. He proudly graduated in the winter of 2015 with a master of music education degree.
He began his work at Hayfield Secondary School in 2004. There, he taught choral music to middle and high school level students. Walter absolutely loved working at Hayfield. He took great pride in his school and his students, whom he adored. Wally would frequently share stories about his students and experiences at school. His passion for teaching showed through in every class and concert, and he truly loved going to work each and every day.
When he wasn't at school, Wally could always be found texting his best friends. He loved going home to Wilkes-Barre to visit his parents and equally loved taking road trips to visit friends in Philadelphia, his "Pretty City." He listened to music non-stop and his favorite musician was Tori Amos, whom he saw in concert every occasion she came to Virginia and Philadelphia. He was a member, and former treasurer, of the Essence of Joy Alumni Singers (EOJAS), an alumni extension of his favorite Penn State choir, Essence of Joy. Wally loved watching the Golden Girls. Not to "blow his own grutugenflugen," but Wally could quote nearly every line while watching his favorite episodes. He had an affection for the Judge Judy show, and would often quote her wittiest lines verbatim.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Anna Krushinski and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Mary Youkoski.
Walter is survived by his parents, Francis Krushinski and MaryAnn Youkoski Krushinski; siblings, Frank, Doreen and Justine; nephews, Jacob and Samuel Crawford; and his cousin, Jimmy Krajewski. Additionally, Walter is survived by several friends in Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia and Virginia, his colleagues from both his PSU and FSU cohorts, his dear students and colleagues at Hayfield Secondary School and his beloved EOJAS Family.
Wally, there isn't a single person who met you and didn't fall in love with your vivacious and larger than life personality. You will forever live on in our hearts. We love you and will miss you beyond words.
A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in parish cemetery, Plains Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial scholarship in Walter's name. Checks should be made payable to The Hayfield Choral Boosters and can be sent to Attention: HSS Choral Boosters, 7630 Telegraph Road, Alexandria, VA 22315
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019