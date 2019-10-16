Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Walter F. Knorek Jr.


1945 - 2019
Walter F. Knorek Jr. Obituary
Walter F. Knorek Jr., 74, of River Street, Honey Pot section of Nanticoke, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home, following an illness.

A lifelong resident of Nanticoke, he was born July 25, 1945, a son of the late Walter and Dorothy Stachowiak Knorek. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and proudly served his country in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with six bronze service stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge and two Overseas Service Bars. He was honorably discharged in September 1970 and attained the rank of staff sergeant.

He was employed by CertainTeed, Mountain Top, for 41 years, retiring in 2010.

Walter was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, American Legion Post 350, and the Honey Pot Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and was a Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagles fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Retel, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage on April 27; a daughter, Terri Pollard and husband, Jim, Catawissa; granddaughters, Sarah and Kate; sisters, Marcia Beleski and Marcella Olshefski, Nanticoke; brothers, Carl and wife, Bernadine; Alfred and wife, Bernadine; and Frank and wife,Virginia, all of Nanticoke; as well as nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. There will be no public services or calling hours.

To leave a condolence for the family, and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
