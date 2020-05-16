Home

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Walter Ford Williams Jr. Obituary
Walter Ford Williams Jr., 57, husband of Ann Gildea Williams, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter, S.C.

Born June 26, 1962, in Meridian, Miss., he was a son of Walter Ford Williams Sr. and Dolores Austin Williams. He was employed at Continental Tire Company. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was an avid fisherman. He loved his grandchildren dearly and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years; his parents of Wilkes-Barre; children, Penny Gyle, Wilkes-Barre; T.J. Edwards, Alden; Cathi Williams, Wilkes-Barre; Louise Potter, Florence, S.C., Robert Gyle, Wilkes-Barre; and Julie Gyle, Nanticoke; two brothers, Michael Williams, California; and Robert Williams; Harvey Lake; two nieces, Samantha Williams; and Michelle Williams, Wilkes-Barre; and a great-niece, Tallie Perry, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Edwards, Wilkes-Barre.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wilkes-Barre.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium, Sumter, S.C., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020
