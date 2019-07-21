Walter H. Howell Jr., 57, of Tunkhannock, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.



He was born in Port Jervis, N.Y., on June 30, 1962, the son of the late Walter Sr. and Nancy Kurtz Howell.



Walter was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and trapping. He spent all of his free time with his loving and devoted dog, Spirit, who never left his side and loved him until the end.



He is survived by his wife, Josephine Howell; sons, Walter Howell III; and Christopher M. Ford and his fiance, B.J. Thompson; daughter, Stacie L. De Nella and her husband, Kris; brothers, Paul Wilkowski and his wife, Pamela; Kenneth Howell and his wife, Wendy; and Matthew Howell; sisters, Nancy Duryea and her husband, Joseph; and Penny Orben, and her husband, Sean; three grandsons, Christopher Franks-Ford, Alex Ford and Mason De Nella; numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019