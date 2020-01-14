|
|
Walter J. O'Haire, 67, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a short stay in Scranton Health Care Center, Scranton.
He was born in Pittston on Aug. 21, 1952, and was the son of the late Vincent S. and Mary Loughlin O'Haire.
Walter graduated from Pittston Area High School and was the senior class president of 1972. He retired from Coca-Cola, Pittston, with over 20 years of employment. Walter enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, "Jeter." He was an avid New York Jets and New York Mets fan and enjoyed attended NASCAR races. He also enjoyed hunting with his trusty shotgun with ounce balls at Burnt Out Log Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick; Vincent II; and Edward O'Haire; also his nephews Ryan O'Haire and Anthony Peperno.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Theresa O'Brien and spouse, Jack, Florida; Ann O'Haire, Pittston; and brother, Richard OHaire and his wife, Betty, Duryea. Also surviving are nieces, Patty Ann and Tina Peperno, N.Y., nephews, Richard O'Haire II; Michael Peperno and wife, Janice; Jimmy Peperno and his wife, Krista; and his great nephew, Joseph Richard O'Haire.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 14, 2020