Walter J. Ozark Jr., 71, formerly of Dupont, died Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre.



He was born May 16, 1947, son of the late Walter and Anna Baclawski Ozark Sr. and attended the Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Dupont.



Walter had been employed as a security guard at several businesses through the years. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was for fishing, hunting or riding his Harleys.



He is survived by his brother, Richard G. Ozark, and wife, Deborah, Mountain Top; nephew, Jason Curtis and wife, Maria, Hillsborough, N.C.; nephew, Richard S. Ozark, Dupont; niece, Kristie Ozark Thompson and husband, Eddy, Pittston; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Curtis.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas J. Petro officiating. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.



Friends may call from 6 to service time.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

