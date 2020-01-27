|
Walter J. Wilson, 71, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Walt was born July 7, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, and was the son of the late Robert and Amelia Sangiuliano Wilson. He was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and worked as an electrician with local IBEW 163 for more than 20 years until his retirement.
Walt served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, was a member of the Lake Silkworth Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and volunteered as a youth athletics coach for many years. He loved spending time with his grand kids, Ella and Robbie, more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Wesoloski Wilson; brothers, Edward Renrick Wilson and Robert Charles Wilson.
Surviving are his sister, Kathryn Barber; sister, Gayle Haggerty and her husband, Robert; brother, Ronald and his wife, Barbara; brother, Charles; son, Robert and his wife, Jolene; son, Daniel; daughter, Michelle Yudiski and her husband, Stanley; granddaughter, Ella; grandson, Robbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held rom 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 & 118, Pikes Creek, followed by a memorial service. A private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek, at a later date.
In keeping with Walter's generous spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020