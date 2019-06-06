Walter "Pop" L. Heck passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Walter was born in West Wyoming on Oct. 27, 1927, the son of the late Anna and Jacob Heck. He graduated from West Wyoming High School in 1945.



Walter was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country at the end of World War II and the Korean War. He worked as a self-employed painter and never truly retired.



Walter was preceded in death by his twin brother, Edward; and brothers, Ernest and Jacob; as well as his loving wife, Betty Nero Heck.



He is survived by his sister, Anna English, West Wyoming; children, Lisa Colarusso and her husband, John,West Pittston; George Kapalka and wife, Doris, Exeter; Richard Kapalka and wife, Laura, Pittston; his grandchildren, Kimberly and Kevin Kapalka, Preston, Courtney and R.J. Kapalka, Samantha Williams and Ava Colarusso; his great-grandchildren, Quentin, Elliot and Meadow Kapalka; his granddog, Axel; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Walter loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a fisherman, a bowler, an amazing ball player, an animal lover, a duct tape advocate and an all-around outdoorsman. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. He was also known as "Mr. Perfect" to his wife, Betty, and nothing could be closer to the truth.



A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Military honors will be provided by American Veterans Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.



Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.