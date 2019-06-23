Home

Walter M. Derhammer Sr. Obituary
Walter M. Derhammer Sr., 74, of Monroe Twp., died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Goss Derhammer, on Jan. 13, 2015.

Born in Noxen on July 5, 1944, he was the son of the late William and Marian Baines Derhammer.

Walter was a life resident of Monroe Twp.; enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was employed by Monroe Twp., where he was dedicated to serve the people of the township since 1974 also serving on the Wyoming County Planning Commission.

He is survived by sons, Bruce Strohl, Larry Strohl, and Walter Derhammer Jr.; daughters, Charlene German, Gilberta Smith, Cindy Coolbaugh, and Tammy Ruger; 11 grandchildren; best friend, Koby; brothers, Bob, Bill, and Butch; sisters, Phyllis Barbose, Dorothy Glasscock, Beverly Hoffman and Marylin Traver.

Walter was preceded in death brother, David.

At the request of Walter there will be no funeral services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the Kunkle Fire and Ambulance Company, 3943 state Route 309 Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019
