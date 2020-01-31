|
Walter R. Swotzfigure, 63, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 17, 1956, in Willimantic Conn., Walter earned his commercial driver's license and went to work as a cross-country truck driver.
Loving to travel, he and his wife and granddaughter, Jasmine, whom he helped raise, traveled the east coast from Canada to Florida. He spent time in each state swimming, camping and fishing in the ocean. He worked and just enjoyed his life and family.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Sandra; five stepchildren; 27 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, whom we would like to thank for their care and compassion for Walter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020