Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Swotzfigure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Swotzfigure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter R. Swotzfigure Obituary
Walter R. Swotzfigure, 63, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 17, 1956, in Willimantic Conn., Walter earned his commercial driver's license and went to work as a cross-country truck driver.

Loving to travel, he and his wife and granddaughter, Jasmine, whom he helped raise, traveled the east coast from Canada to Florida. He spent time in each state swimming, camping and fishing in the ocean. He worked and just enjoyed his life and family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Sandra; five stepchildren; 27 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, whom we would like to thank for their care and compassion for Walter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -