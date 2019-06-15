|
|
Walter Stephen Grycko, 58, formerly of West Wyoming and Swoyersville, passed away peacefully in Nevada on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Living on the West Coast in California for over 25 years, Walter Stephen worked in Silicon Valley as a senior software specialist engineer, recently moving to Nevada in May of 2018.
Walter Stephen was the son of Walter R. Grycko of Swoyersville, and the late Dorothy (Shedlarski) Grycko. He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Stephen.
He is also survived by his wife, Sandy (LaChapelle) Grycko; his two daughters, Mrs. Stacey (Ben) Davis; and Ashley Grycko; his sister, Mrs. Gloria (Edward) Bilder, and nephew, Adam; his step-children, Tammy, Amiee, and Jason; and his step-grandchildren, Ryan, Laura, Tristan, and Dallas.
Arrangements were completed by Fitzhenry's Crematory, Carson City, Nevada.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019