Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Wally" Vukovich. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter "Wally" Vukovich, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, while in respite in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease.



Born Aug. 2, 1929, he was the son of the late George Nicholas and Milica Mary Vujovich Vukovich and was a lifetime resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.



He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1948. He attended Wilkes College until 1950, when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a staff sergeant in the 808th Air Police Squadron, attached to the 27th FEW and the 12 SFW with the strategic air command.



Mr. Vukovich began his lifelong career in the newspaper business as an apprentice with the Wilkes-Barre Publishing Company and later became a linotype operator. In 1978, he became a founding member of The Citizens' Voice, and was the composing room general foreman. He retired as retail advertising manager in 1997. He was a member of the International Typographical Union and The Newspaper Guild/Communication workers of America.



He was a former president of the Wilkes-Barre Newspapers Federal Credit Union and was an active volunteer in Parsons Little League teams. Wally loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours taking his sons fishing in the early years. He was an avid Red Sox and Penn State fan.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Paul and Nicholas Vukovich; and sisters, Sophie Griffiths, Rosalie Marks and Olga Mattey.



Surviving are his wife, the former Rita McGrady, who he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 19; sons, Mark, Wilkes-Barre; and Brian and his wife, Kristin, Lebanon; grandchildren, Bryce, Allison, Regan, Michael and Aidan; loving sisters-in-law, Dorothy Vukovich and Lillian McGrady; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Wally's family would like to thank the many health care personnel who provided care during his lengthy illness. They allowed him to live a much longer and fuller life than would have ever been possible, had it not been for their outstanding care. You are forever in our hearts. In addition, thank you to our extended family and friends for your support over these last years, and at our time of loss.



Funeral services for Wally will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment with military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.



For information or to leave Wally's family a message of condolence, please visit





Walter "Wally" Vukovich, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, while in respite in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease.Born Aug. 2, 1929, he was the son of the late George Nicholas and Milica Mary Vujovich Vukovich and was a lifetime resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1948. He attended Wilkes College until 1950, when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a staff sergeant in the 808th Air Police Squadron, attached to the 27th FEW and the 12 SFW with the strategic air command.Mr. Vukovich began his lifelong career in the newspaper business as an apprentice with the Wilkes-Barre Publishing Company and later became a linotype operator. In 1978, he became a founding member of The Citizens' Voice, and was the composing room general foreman. He retired as retail advertising manager in 1997. He was a member of the International Typographical Union and The Newspaper Guild/Communication workers of America.He was a former president of the Wilkes-Barre Newspapers Federal Credit Union and was an active volunteer in Parsons Little League teams. Wally loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours taking his sons fishing in the early years. He was an avid Red Sox and Penn State fan.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Paul and Nicholas Vukovich; and sisters, Sophie Griffiths, Rosalie Marks and Olga Mattey.Surviving are his wife, the former Rita McGrady, who he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 19; sons, Mark, Wilkes-Barre; and Brian and his wife, Kristin, Lebanon; grandchildren, Bryce, Allison, Regan, Michael and Aidan; loving sisters-in-law, Dorothy Vukovich and Lillian McGrady; and numerous nieces and nephews.Wally's family would like to thank the many health care personnel who provided care during his lengthy illness. They allowed him to live a much longer and fuller life than would have ever been possible, had it not been for their outstanding care. You are forever in our hearts. In addition, thank you to our extended family and friends for your support over these last years, and at our time of loss.Funeral services for Wally will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment with military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.For information or to leave Wally's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close