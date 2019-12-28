|
Waneta Barber, 84, of Sweet Valley passed away Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at home.
She was born in Sweet Valley, the daughter of the late Bernard and Emma Dobson Naugle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, on Nov. 13; and brothers, Merwin and William.
Surviving are her daughter Cindy and her husband, Relza, Sweet Valley; sisters, Shirley Dodson, Hunlock Creek; Gladys Hess, Sabinsville; and Judy Curtin, North Carolina; grandchildren, Harry Cragle and Mary Shaw; and four great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Waneta's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Rd., Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019