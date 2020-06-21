|
The Rev. Warren E. Major, 85, of Lehman Twp., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lehman Twp. on Sept.5, 1934, and was the son of the late Homer and Lena Kocher Major.
Warren was a graduate of Lehman High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He then married the love of his life, the former Dorothy White. They were married for 62 years. Warren retired from Air Products in Hanover Twp. as a maintenance electrician after 30 years of service. After retiring he felt the call to full time ministry. He founded and pastored at Jackson Gods Missionary Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Daniel Major; brother, Glenn Major.
Warren is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Dorothy White; son, Larry Major and his wife, Sharon, Brushton, N.Y.; daughter, Brenda Newhart and her husband, Mike, Harveys Lake; sister, Janet Stokes and her husband, Dave; brother, Darell Major; grandchildren, Tanya, Tricia, Tina, Sherri, Larry Jr., Laura, Zach, Alex, Ben, Matt, Nick, Lauren, Josh, Micaela, Paul and 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m.Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery Lake Twp.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.