|
|
Warren Little Jr. of Harveys Lake died Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Warren and Elizabeth LaFrance Little and was a graduate of Larksville High School. Warren was very proud of this service in the United States Army.
He worked at Certanteed as a shift leader supervisor for 36 years, prior to his retiring. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his number one love was his family. He enjoyed all sports and mostly, in his younger years, coaching and playing softball. He was an avid Penn State and Eagles football fan.
In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kay Williams Little; sisters, Janet Sheply, Elizabeth Turak, Bonnie Turak and Edith Gavrish; and brother, Malvin Little.
He is survived by his sons, David Little, Dallas; Steven Little, Kingston; twin daughters, Anna Little, Kingston; and Amy Little, Trucksville; four grandchildren, Kevin Little; Tamra Little; Jeffrey Cundiff and Alyssa Little; great-grandchildren, Noah Little and Devyn Little; brothers, Larry Little, Luzerne; and Edward Little, Harveys Lake; sister, Sandy Gorney, Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019