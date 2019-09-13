|
|
Warren "Yorkie" York Jr., 87, also affectionately known as "Moe," of Duryea, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
Born June 12, 1932, Warren was the son of the late Warren Sr. and Bessie Jumper York. Attaining the rank of sergeant, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, prior to an honorable discharge from service.
For over 30 years, he worked as a group leader at TOPPS Chewing Gum Co., Duryea, before his 1994 retirement. He was also a longtime member of Nebo Congregational United Church of Christ. Passing away suddenly, he will always be missed by his loving family and friends.
Yorkie was known for his friendly attitude and quick wit. He enjoyed going out to eat, especially getting breakfast with his family and friends. Yorkie's family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Dale, Donald, Robert and Emma York and Anna Leschinsky; and nephews, Robert "Oz" Osborne and John "Paduke" Leschinsky.
He is survived by his son, Richard Farrington, Florida; his sister, Shirley Osborne Mroz, Duryea; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday at Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
The Rev. Arthur G. Harshman will officiate.
Interment with military honors by the American Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until services.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 13, 2019