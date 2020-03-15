Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Casterlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Charles Casterlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Charles Casterlin Obituary
Wayne Charles Casterlin, 38, of Pittston, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 3, 1981, he was the son of the late Clarence and Charlotte Williams Casterlin.

Wayne grew up in Pittston and was a graduate of the Pittston Area High School, Class of 2000. He was a workhorse and Mr. Fix It. He became a construction worker and held employment with Balchune Construction, Multi Scape Construction and currently for Shafer Builders.

First, and foremost, Wayne loved his family, especially his children Abigail, Connor and Colin. You were his life. Everything revolved for him around you. He enjoyed swimming with Abby or watching his sons play. He was always there.

When he was at home, Wayne loved to cook. He was the grill master. He especially loved to spend summer nights around a fire pit hanging out with his friends and family. Wayne was also the biggest New York Giants fan if you didn't know. Next season they will have a new angel watching their games from heaven. We will miss you Wayne.

Wayne was preceded in death by his loving parents and his sister, Susan von Ahrens.

Surviving are his loving children, Abigail, Connor and Colin Casterlin, all of Pittston; sisters, Karen Brack and her husband, Brian, Scranton; and Gail Balberchak and her husband, Stephen, Pittston; brothers, Bryan Casterlin and his wife, Sandy, Plains Twp.; and Kevin Casterlin, Exeter; girlfriend, Kristen Wright, Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in the near future.

To help with the cost of funeral services, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wayne-casterlins-funeral-expense.

Thank you for helping us care for Wayne.

Arrangements and services are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc. Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -