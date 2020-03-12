|
Wayne G. Thomas of Edwardsville died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, after an illness.
His wife of 57 years was the former Ida Denise Brown.
Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Sidney and Ada May Thomas. Wayne served honorably in the United States Navy and Army. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he reenlisted in the Army. He served with the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Wayne loved to laugh and have fun. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, aides and staff at Timber Ridge Health Care Center for the dedicated, kind and loving care they provided Wayne.
He was also preceded in death by his children, Kevin and Rachel; and a sister, Jean Schweizer.
Also surviving are children, Wayne; Donna; and Kim Sherin and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Derek and wife, Keri; Chad, Kyle, Dalton and Dakota Thomas; Katie, Nicki and Matt Sherin; and Kevin Thomas Jr.; sister, Ruthann Sokoloski.
As per Wayne's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020