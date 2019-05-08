Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne J. Perrins. View Sign Service Information Davis Dinelli Funeral Home 170 E Broad St Nanticoke , PA 18634 (570)-735-5370 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Nov. 30, 1949, in Pittston, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy Lidy Perrins.



Following graduation from Pittston Area High School in 1967, Wayne enlisted and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972. He served aboard the USS Spiegel Grove and was honorably discharged in 1972 with the rank of Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class.



He lived at his current home since August 2002 and previously lived in Dupont where he was employed as a truck driver hauling coal by the former Kowalczyk Trucking until his retirement.



He was a member of St. John's Primitive Methodist Church, Avoca.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Vance, on Dec. 24, 2011; and his fiancé, Gloria King.



Surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday at the family plot in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Bodek officiating.



Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.





Wayne J. Perrins, 69, of Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.Born Nov. 30, 1949, in Pittston, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy Lidy Perrins.Following graduation from Pittston Area High School in 1967, Wayne enlisted and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972. He served aboard the USS Spiegel Grove and was honorably discharged in 1972 with the rank of Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class.He lived at his current home since August 2002 and previously lived in Dupont where he was employed as a truck driver hauling coal by the former Kowalczyk Trucking until his retirement.He was a member of St. John's Primitive Methodist Church, Avoca.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Vance, on Dec. 24, 2011; and his fiancé, Gloria King.Surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday at the family plot in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Bodek officiating.Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close