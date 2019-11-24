Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 William St.
Pittston, PA
Wayne John Richards Obituary
Wayne John Richards, 62, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at home.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 8, 1957, he was the son of the late Eugene and Evelyn Stout Richards.

He attended Pittston Area High School. Wayne had worked for Wesley Village for 40 years, most recently as the supervisor in the environment services department.

The lights of his life were his great-nieces, Megan and Ava Grace, and great-nephews, Hunter and Brandon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dian Stull.

Surviving are his siblings, Jean Richards, Hughestown; Renee Correll and her husband, Al, Moosic; Mary Magdon and her husband, Gary, Dupont; and Eddie Richards, Hughestown; numerous nieces, nephews, two great-nephews, two great nieces; and family friend of 31 years, Roger Glass.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, visit Wayne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 24, 2019
