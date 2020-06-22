Home

Wayne Robert Olevian Obituary

Wayne Robert Olevian, 71, of Larksville, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Brechun Olevian and graduated from Larksville High School in 1966. Wayne joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a military policeman. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter M-14, Marksman 45-Caliber Pistol and Sharpshooter M-16 badges. He later worked as a laborer and truck driver for Malpas Blacktop, Kaminski Brothers stone quarry and Popple Construction and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union. Wayne enjoyed gardening, watching golf and Penn State football. He also enjoyed attending to his two parakeets and relaxing on his backyard swing with his canine friend, Max.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Michael.

Wayne is survived by his brother, David and David's wife, Mary Olevian; nephew, Dane Olevian and Dane's wife, Doris Chen; and nieces, Andrea Olevian and Lisa Husted.

He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. www.StrishFuneralHome.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020
