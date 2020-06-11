|
Wayne Weaver, 80, of Northmoreland Twp., passed away Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Wayne and Naomi Chapman Weaver. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School. Prior to his retirement, Wayne owned and operated his own farm and was an auctioneer. He enjoyed being involved with the 4-H clubs and was always quick with a joke.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Carol Weaver, on March 7, 2020.
Surviving are his children, Duane Weaver and his wife, Debbie, Northmoreland Twp.; Cathy Peterson, Forty Fort; John Weaver and his wife, Kimberly, Chase; Megan Weaver, Tunkhannock; grandchildren, John Weaver Jr., Alexis Weaver, Dwayne Weaver Jr. and Wayne Weaver; Nicole Skripolis; great-grandchild, Wyatt Weaver, who grandpa Wayne referred to as, "Tractor Driving Man." Wyatt and Grandpa Wayne had a special bond and spoke to each other while he was in the hospital.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont.
There will be no calling hours.
