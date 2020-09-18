Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Wendell "Popeye" Eckrote


1941 - 2020
Wendell "Popeye" Eckrote Obituary

Wendell "Popeye" Eckrote, 79, a resident of Alden, Newport Twp., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, while in the compassionate care of Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born Aug. 7, 1941, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Elizabeth Eckrote and attended Newport Twp. schools. He married his wife, Joan, in June 1964, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, John Jr.; and brother-in-law, Charles.

He was formerly employed by Muskin Pools and the Mohegan Sun Arena. He was a proud member of the Newport Twp. Volunteer Fire Company; IASC, Glen Lyon and Eagles Club, Nanticoke. He enjoyed his daily long walks and the times he spent with his brother at "the lot." He especially enjoyed his loving grandchildren and watching them compete in their favorite sports.

Wendell is survived by his loving wife, Joan, at home; sons, David and his wife, Helena, Alden Station; and Michael and his wife, Kimberly, Kensington, Conn.; grandchildren, Jessica, Kayla, Lindsey and Justin; sister, Sandra Michaels and her husband, Joseph; sister, Margaret Riscavage; brother, Gary Ecrote and his wife, Ruth; sister-in-law, Gloria Eckrote; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. Saturday, following COVID-19 restrictions of wearing a facial covering and social distancing, at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.


Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2020
