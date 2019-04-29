Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snowdon Funeral Home 140 N Main St Shavertown , PA 18708 (570)-675-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

William A. Connor Sr., 84, of Trucksville, formerly of Easton, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Thomas Michael Connor and Theresa Loughney Connor.



Bill was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1952, and received his bachelor's degree from King's College in 1956. He later received his master's and doctorate degrees from Lehigh University.



Bill was a school principal at Frenchtown Elementary School, and later became the Dean of Allied Health at Northampton Community College. In 1984, he became the president of Sussex Community College before retiring in 2000.



In 2005, he was honored with the dedication of "Connor Green" on the campus of Sussex Community College.



After retirement, he worked part-time as an executive associate for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. He was president of the Lehigh Valley United Way, served on the Easton Area School Board, and was also a Member of the Rotary Club of Easton.



Bill enjoyed boating at Harveys Lake, winters in Naples, Fla., and weekend drives. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.



In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, the former Saundra Miles Connor; and by sisters, Evelyn Zorzi, Rosemary and Peggy Connor.



Surviving are his children, Beth Anne Giovarelli, Bethlehem; Thomas Connor, Easton; Melissa Kresge and her husband, Jerry, Nazareth; and William Connor Jr. and wife, Wendy, Bushkill Twp.; grandchildren, Jenna, Ashlee, Michael, T.J., Lauren, William III, Tyler, Rachael, Kelley, Lukas, Robby and Theresa; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; niece, Cheryl Zorzi; great-niece, Evie; and his companion of 34 years, Margaret Stone, with whom he resided.



Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Judy L. Walker, pastor of the Shavertown United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the .

