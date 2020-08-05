Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
William A. "Billy" Gavlick


1962 - 2020
William A. "Billy" Gavlick Obituary

William A. "Billy" Gavlick, 58, of Ashley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 27, 1962, the son of the late Bernard T. and Shirley Williams Gavlick Sr. Billy was a life resident of Ashley, where he attended Hanover Area High School.

Surviving are his son, William Gavlick, Wilkes-Barre; daughters, Jessica Gavlick, Sugar Notch; and Joelle Gavlick, Delaware; two grandchildren, Ayden and Adalynn Amigon; brothers, Bernard Gavlick Jr. (Mary Kay), Ashley; and Richard Gavlick (Maureen), Tunkhannock; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Foodbank, 185 Research Drive, Pittston, PA 18640.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


