William A. Slavinski, 35, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home in Mountain Top.



Will was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 3, 1983, to George and Rosemary Gushanas Slavinski. He attended school in the Crestwood district, graduating with the Class of 2001.



Will is survived by his beautiful daughters, Rosalee and Isabella, who were the focus of his life and the source of immense pride and joy. He was a loving and patient father and will be forever remembered by his devotion to them.



Preceding him in death was his beloved fiancé, Angelique Lewis. He joins her in heaven to watch over their girls for eternity. Also preceding his death were maternal grandparents, Marie and George Gushanas; and paternal grandfather, William Slavinski.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Slavinski; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Services will be held Thursday in St. Jude's Church in Mountain Top. The family will receive callers wishing to pay respects beginning at 9 a.m. with Mass following at 10 a.m.



The family would like to thank those who have taken the time to visit, call or write to share their joyful memories of Will. We want him to be remembered as a man who worked hard to overcome struggles and made immense progress in that endeavor. His legacy will be one of hope and joy as his daughters grow up sharing his sense of humor and his zest for life.



In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask for donations in Will's name to be made to the .