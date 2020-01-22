Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
William A. St. Clair


1935 - 2020
William A. St. Clair Obituary
William A. St. Clair, 84, of Lopez, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Danville on Aug. 14, 1935, and was the son of the late Hugh and Caroline Holdren St. Clair.

William graduated from Danville High School in 1954 and received an honorable discharge as a Sergent from the U.S. Army and later from the U.S. Army Reserves. After 27 years of employment at Procter & Gamble Paper Products, Mehoopany, he and his late wife, Jean Elaine St. Clair, traveled extensively throughout the world.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Hugh St. Clair; sisters, Betty Jane Lynn; Rose Angus; and Barbara Jean Pisczak; and granddaughter, Holly St. Clair.

William is survived by sons, Lee A. and his wife, Lisa, Swoyersville, Andrew W. and his wife, Laura, Plains Twp.; Jason P., Mechanicsburg; John H. and his wife, Jacqueline, Tunkhannock; and Erik W. and his wife, Kelly, Dallas; daughters, Amy J. Pettit and her husband, Matthew, Lenhartsville; and Kay E. Davis, Philadelphia; brother, Charles St. Clair; sisters, Margaret Moyer; Anna Schlott; and Nancy Oliver; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Private grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, PO Box 1, Lehman, PA 18627.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020
