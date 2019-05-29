William A. Weidner, 74, of Lyndwood, Hanover Twp., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born June 4, 1944, in Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late August Weidner and Grace Hope Weidner. He was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1962. During high school, he played on the basketball team. William was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Lee Park, Hanover Twp.



Prior to his retirement, he was a member of the Local Laborers Union 130 and had worked many years at Salem Twp. Nuclear Power Plant and with Henkels & McCoy Construction Group. William was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Bill. He also had great memories of fishing with his younger brother, Gus, throughout his childhood. He was a die-hard New York Mets fan. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and the family dog, Lex.



Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, the former, Mary Barbara Maceiko; son, William J. Weidner and his wife, Terri, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Natalie and Jillian Weidner; sisters, Joan Weidner Rish, Hanover Twp., Ruth Weidner Lawlor and her husband, Jerry, Tannersville; and Patricia Weidner, Hanover Twp.; brother, August Weidner and his wife, Rose, Souderton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Twp. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 10 until 11:15 a.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church Youth Ministry, 420 Main Road, Hanover Twp., PA 18706, in William's memory.



William's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, for their loving care and compassion during William's stay.



To submit condolences to William's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary