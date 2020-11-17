Home

William Charles Schwab, 85, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in Pittston on July 5, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Anna Perry Schwab.

He attended St. John's High School, Pittston. He and his wife had moved to New Jersey, where he worked as a warehouseman for Wakefern. Upon his retirement, he and his wife relocated back to West Pittston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Digori.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joanne McGarry Schwab; son, John Schwab and his wife, Maria, East Brunswick, N.J.; grandchildren, Angela and Jessica; great-grandson, Mason; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Betsy Rudko; nieces and nephews; cousins, including beloved fishing buddy, Mary Ellen Melak; and lifelong friends, Bobby and Arlene Ardoline.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit William's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


