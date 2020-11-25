Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
William Christopher O'Donnell


1985 - 2020
William Christopher O'Donnell Obituary

William Christopher O'Donnell, 35, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

He was born June 7, 1985, to William and Christine O'Donnell, Swoyersville. He worked at Fortune Fabrics, Swoyersville, where he was most graciously treated like extended family, and was also a former Pipeliner for Local 158, Harrisburg. William was an avid, devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. He shared his most precious memories with his sons, whether it be working on cars with Eaden, or building Legos with Dominic.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his wife, the former Dina Gallagher; two sons, Eaden and Dominic O'Donnell; sister, Kimberly Longfoot and her husband, Michael; two nieces; four nephews; and many aunts, uncles and extended family. He was also surrounded with love by many lifelong friends.

A special thanks would like to be extended to Mary Cordaro for her continued support.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral Home, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date at the convenience of the family.


