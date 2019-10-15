|
William "Bill" Craze Jr., 72, of Luzerne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born Nov. 26, 1946 in Kingston a son of the late William and LoVera Scheibelhudt Craze.
A graduate of Luzerne High School, he attended Temple University. Bill was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam era and was a member of the Navy Band. He was an accomplished musician and played the trumpet with the Glen Miller Orchestra, Buddy Rich, Gene Dempsey Orchestra and also the house band in Las Vegas. He was employed as a packaging specialist by Tobyhanna Army Depot and also as a bus driver for JoJo Travelers. Bill loved the outdoors and fishing and also was a Civil War enthusiast, collected model trains, airplanes, stamps and held a Ham radio license.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Sally Shonis Craze; children, Leslie Hughes and her husband, Brian, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Amanda Naughton and her husband, Donald, Luzerne; Nicole Smith and her husband, Matthew, Nanticoke; Megan Madjeski and her husband, Scott, Luzerne; William Craze and his wife, Tiffany, Dallas; grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, Joslyn, Shane, Walter, Olivia; sister, Marilyn Gordner, Muncy; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.
Private interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019