William D. Shelley Jr., 77, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He is survived by his son, William D. Shelley III and his daughter-in-law, Melissa A. Shelley, West Pittston; and grandchildren, Jessica M. Shelley and William D. Shelley IV.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019