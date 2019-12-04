|
William Dankos, known as "Slim" by his family and friends, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Slim, was Ashley's "Hometown Hero" in the 1940s due to his basketball skills that led the Ashley Rockets to the 1949 state finals against Kane.
After attending Temple University, he joined the Army, where he received an honorable discharge. He then returned home and played for the Wilkes-Barre Barons for a few seasons. From there, he went on to become a Washington, D.C., (Metropolitan) police officer, where he retired as a detective sergeant after 22 years.
Of all his accomplishments in life, the one he was most proud of was the family he created. He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Florence Dankos; children, William Dankos Jr. and wife, Helen; and Lisa Lethbridge and husband, Ronald; six grandchildren, Molly, William III, Lindsay, Jessie, John and Logan; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Olivia, Abbi, Emma and Grayson.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019