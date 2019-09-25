Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Holmes Obituary
William E. "Bill" Holmes, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away July 2 , 2019, after a long illness.

He was a longtime employee of Drain Tech, Wilkes-Barre. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle and friend and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Norma Holmes; and his brothers, Jeffrey and Timothy Holmes.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Veaudry; brother, Daniel Holmes; niece, Jennifer Shaffer; nephews, Eric Veaudry, Matthew, Christopher and TJ Holmes; great-nephew and great-niece, Jacob and Jorja Shaffer.

At Bill's request, there was no formal service or calling hours. He was an ardent Jimmy Buffet fan and loved vacationing in Key West, Fla. His final wish was to have his ashes scattered there.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.