William E. "Bill" Holmes, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away July 2 , 2019, after a long illness.
He was a longtime employee of Drain Tech, Wilkes-Barre. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle and friend and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Norma Holmes; and his brothers, Jeffrey and Timothy Holmes.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Veaudry; brother, Daniel Holmes; niece, Jennifer Shaffer; nephews, Eric Veaudry, Matthew, Christopher and TJ Holmes; great-nephew and great-niece, Jacob and Jorja Shaffer.
At Bill's request, there was no formal service or calling hours. He was an ardent Jimmy Buffet fan and loved vacationing in Key West, Fla. His final wish was to have his ashes scattered there.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019