Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Mitchell Sr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Mitchell Sr. Obituary
William E. Mitchell Sr., 73, of Pall Road, Hunlock Creek, Ross Twp., passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 25, 1946, in Hunlock Creek, he was a son of the late Willard E. and Mae Alice Gray Mitchell. He married the former Charlotte Moore on March 18, 1972, in Beach Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William E. Mitchell Jr. and Michael A. Mitchell, both on March 5, 2009.

Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Moore Mitchell; daughters, Michelle Nichols, Lake Silkworth; Kathy Mitchell, Hunlock Creek; and Shirley Victor, Harveys Lake; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Willard G. Mitchell, Hunlock Creek.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek, at a later date and will be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -