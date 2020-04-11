|
|
William E. Mitchell Sr., 73, of Pall Road, Hunlock Creek, Ross Twp., passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 25, 1946, in Hunlock Creek, he was a son of the late Willard E. and Mae Alice Gray Mitchell. He married the former Charlotte Moore on March 18, 1972, in Beach Haven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William E. Mitchell Jr. and Michael A. Mitchell, both on March 5, 2009.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Moore Mitchell; daughters, Michelle Nichols, Lake Silkworth; Kathy Mitchell, Hunlock Creek; and Shirley Victor, Harveys Lake; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Willard G. Mitchell, Hunlock Creek.
A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek, at a later date and will be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020