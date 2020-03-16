|
|
William E. Neff, beloved father of Peggy Neff Burke and Audrey Neff Angelella, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 94.
He was born on June 30, 1925, the son of the late Delbert and Anna Finnerty Neff, and lived virtually his entire life in Pittston. Bill attended Pittston City schools and joined the Navy during World War II at age 18. He greatly enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories about his service as Seaman 1st Class on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, the USS Takanis Bay, in the Pacific Theatre during the war.
Before his retirement, Bill was employed locally by the Atlas Chain and Cable Company and later, Renold Power and Transmission Co.
Bill and his wife, Agnes Sokol Neff, celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in December 2015. Bill could fix almost anything and delighted in teaching his daughters and grandchildren many practical skills. He was a former volunteer at the Greater Pittston Food Pantry and also was an avid helper at Back Mountain Bloomers Flower Shows.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Martin, Margery Hayward, Marie Sulima Gallagher, John (Dick) Neff, Jean Barton and Gloria (Bette) Smith.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his two daughters, Peggy (Tom) Burke, Audrey (Dave) Angelella; grandchildren, Tom (Karen), Bill (Mallory), Katey and Patrick Burke and Margy (Andrew) Fabry, and Elizabeth and David Angelella (and fiancee, Chelsea Wateski); and great-grandchildren, Quincy, Oliver, Andrew, Bill and newborn twins, Genevieve and Katherine. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a life member of Parish Community of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Private funeral arrangements will be by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home.
The family extends its thanks to the care given by Dr. Joseph Radzwilka, the nurses, nurses aides and staff at The Village at Greenbriar and The Meadows Nursing Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020