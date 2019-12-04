|
William Edward Lefferts, 72, of Scranton, died Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2019, at home.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maryann Rasalla, his wife of over 20 years, who died on Oct. 14, 2019.
Born Feb. 25, 1947, in East Meadow, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Albert and Audrey Koch Lefferts. Upon completing his education, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as an airman and was honorably discharged.
He worked for various security companies in the retail industry in many states, including California, Virginia and Pennsylvania. He loved to play Santa Claus at many charity holiday events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. An avid collector of trains, stamps, coins and sports memorabilia, Billy also liked to watch, read and learn about history.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene; and a sister-in-law, Judy.
Surviving are a sister, Charlotte Allen, Virginia; four brothers, Nick and wife, Debra, Virginia; Carl, Pennsylvania; Joe Sr. and wife, Gabriele, Texas; and Oscar and wife Pamela, Alabama; and a nephew, Charles Lefferts and wife, Roxanne, Dupont. Also surviving are his children and grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the commencement of funeral services. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019