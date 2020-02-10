|
William F. Foose, 84, of Hunlock Creek, Plymouth Twp., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Born March 11, 1935, in Ringtown, he was the son of the late Leonard Foose and Althea Van Horn Foose. Bill attended Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nanticoke. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Bridon American, Hanover Twp. He was a veteran serving with the United States Army.
Bill and his wife, Edith, were foster grandparents with Luzerne County Children and Youth for 33 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Lekka; son-in-law, Roy Turley; sister, Doris Dennison; and brothers, Joseph, Thomas and Daniel Foose.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, the former Edith C. Hynoski; children, Denise Swithers and her husband, David, Hunlock Creek; Barbara Cunningham and her husband, Paul, Reading, Calif.; and Terry Foose, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Jennifer Tabbit and her husband, Joseph, Jonathan Buydos and his wife, Corrina, Jessica Buydos and Alyssa Zissen; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Austin Tabbit, Jonathan Buydos Jr., Helene Buydos and Tyler James Williams; and brother, John Foose and his companion, Joyce, Warrior Run.
The funeral will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, with the Rev. Peter Kuritz, pastor, officiating.
Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020