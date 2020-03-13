Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
William F. Haas Obituary
William F. Haas, 82, of Inkerman, passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Jenkins Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Jones) Haas. He was educated in the Pittston schools. For many years, Bill was a police officer in Jenkins Twp. During the '80s and prior to his retirement, he was as a painter with the Painters Union. He was a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church where he was very active and a former Boy Scout leader. He had a passion for wood working and gardening.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Beverly Posten; children, Beverly Pomaville, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; William Haas Jr., Parsons Wilkes-Barre; Rena Wright, Trucksville; Dianna Mosher, Binghamton, N.Y.; Julia Haas, West Nanticoke; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Haas, Exeter; Joan Tilley, West Pittston; Ruth Shannon, Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Coleman of Wyoming United Methodist Church officiating.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020
