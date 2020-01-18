Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hasselberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Hasselberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Hasselberger Obituary
William F. Hasselberger, 58, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late William J. and Mary F. (Farrell) Hasselberger.

William is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Warunek and her husband, Joe, and Mary Jones; and his five nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Church, Pittston. Burial will immediately follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass Monday at the church.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -