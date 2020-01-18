|
|
William F. Hasselberger, 58, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late William J. and Mary F. (Farrell) Hasselberger.
William is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Warunek and her husband, Joe, and Mary Jones; and his five nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Church, Pittston. Burial will immediately follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass Monday at the church.
McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 18, 2020