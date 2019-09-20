|
William F. Kioske, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Pop, Billy, Uncle Bill will be sadly missed by all who loved him. William was the son of the late Lois and Tim Kioske.
William was a man of many talents. He was a master carpenter and self-employed in the courier business.
William was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Kioske; wife, Mary Ann Kempka; sister-in-laws, Cindy Kioske and Donna Kioske; nephews, Thomas Cook and Doyle Kioske Jr.; and beloved pets, Harley, Scooter and Daisy.
William is survived by his six brothers, Doyle Kioske; Richard Kioske; Kenneth Kioske and his wife, Nancy Kioske; David Kioske; Roger Kioske and Robert Kioske; stepsons, Anthony Kempka; John Kempka and his wife, Lisa Kempka; stepdaughter, Karen Darko and her husband, Edward Darko; several beloved nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private remembrance service was held at the convenience of the family.
Thank you for all you have done in our time of grief, Karen Darko, Anthony Kempka and John Kempka
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 20, 2019