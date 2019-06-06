William F. Wivell, 73, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late James and Elaine Wivell. He was a 1963 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.



After returning home from the service, he became a corrections officer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until his retirement.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James and Francis.



He will be sadly missed by wife, Jean; daughter, Angela Czapala and husband, Joseph; and son, James and wife, Victoria; two granddaughters, Mia and Elizabeth; a brother, Robert and wife, Jennifer; stepchildren, April Novak and husband, Billy, David Kurilla; grandson, Bryson; and several nieces.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary