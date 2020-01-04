|
William G. Misson, 68, of Burlington Twp., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Bradford County Manor after a long battle with brain cancer.
He was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Harley and Helen Misson. After high school, William joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam.
In 1972, William married Christine Volack Misson and they went on to enjoy raising their three children. He and his wife owned and operated Twin Oaks Golf Course in Luzerne County with the family.
William liked the quiet of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He also was a hard-worker and retired as maintenance worker from the Bradford County Manor.
William is predeceased by a brother, Robert Misson; and parents, Harley Misson Jr. and Helen Misson.
Surviving are his wife, Chris V. Misson; sons, William Jr. and his wife, Deborah Misson, and David Misson and partner, Erika Harrison; daughter, Sarah Misson; brothers, Richard Harley Misson and Jeffery Misson; and sisters, Susan Edwards, Judith Mazzillo and Lori Nerozzi. Five grandchildren also survive.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Towanda, with the Rev. Edward Michelini celebrating the Mass.
Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020