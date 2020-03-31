|
William G. Rogers, 91, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Silverado Brea Memory Care Community, California.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Rosa Gregory Rogers. He was a graduate of California State University with a master's degree in arts with a major in vocational education.
He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps, where he received the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, War World II Victory Medal, and the China Service Medal. He belonged to the 266890. He was later employed as an automotive mechanic by the U.S.M.C. Air Station in El Toro, Calif.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Marion Shovlin; and Muriel Staley.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Caldera Rogers; nieces; and nephews.
Private graveside funeral service will be held.
Arrangements under the direction Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2020