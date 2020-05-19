|
|
William Glynn Brace, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born Jan. 2, 1945, in Kingston, he was a son of the late James R. and Lenora Whiting Brace.
A 1962 graduate of Kingston High School, Bill continued his education at King's College and earned his municipal clerk certification from Old Dominion University.
Bill honorably served our country as a sergeant of the Army Signal Corps from 1963 to 1966, and shared many fond memories of being stationed in Orleáns, France.
Bill started a life of public service as the license clerk for the City of Wilkes-Barre in 1970, then serving as city clerk from 1972 to 1997 at which time he accepted the position of city administrator, serving in that capacity until 2001. He later served as Luzerne County's Deputy Clerk of Courts, Deputy County Manager and a registrar with the Bureau of Vital Statistics. Throughout his career, he was seated with numerous boards and authorities.
Bill was a founder of the Killer Bees Softball League in 1976. It evolved into the Killer Bees Athletic Club, an organization dedicated to promoting sportsmanship and honoring local amateur and student athletes with awards and scholarships for many years. He was also active as a Democratic Committee chairman, served as Past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge No. 109, and was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Luzerne County Chapter of the , where he served as past chairman. He also served on the board of the Wilkes-Barre City Employees Federal Credit Union for 37 years. Bill was also a member of Sacred Heart/St. John's Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where he was active in numerous school functions and church bazaars.
He was an extraordinary individual; a selfless, caring man who always put others before himself. He touched the lives of so many - but most especially his family. He was the epitome of what a family man should be - a loving husband, a caring father and a doting pop.
He was a self-taught musician that could play anything by ear on a guitar and he would entertain a houseful of people at Christmas with his sing-alongs. Everyone looked forward to him singing his signature song that he wrote about the 1972 Agnes Flood, "Susquehanna River."
Bill was the kind of guy who felt strangers were just friends he hadn't met yet. His quick wit, intellect and humor enabled him to hold a genuine conversation with just about anyone he encountered. His Facebook posts and "Good Night" texts will be missed by many.
His son, Brian Glynn Brace, died Jan. 3, 2019. Brothers, David and James Brace; and a sister, Holly Stanukenas, also preceded him in death.
Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, the former Laura Rollman; children, Chantel and her husband, Rob Thompson; Annaleigh and her husband, Dan Fusco; and Ronald Brace; grandchildren, Aubriana, Simran, Payton and Evangeline; brother, John Brace; sisters, Sallie Brace and Cheryl Dexter; nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Bill's family will celebrate his life privately. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America: mymssa.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020