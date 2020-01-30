|
William Gordon Laity, of Shavertown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at River Run Nursing Center, Kingston.
He was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Edwardsville, a son of the late Edwin and Anna Bacho Laity. A graduate of Edwardsville High School, he was an Army veteran of World War II. He also served in the 109th Field Artillery, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was employed as a pressman by The Times Leader, The Citizens' Voice and Offset Paperback Mfg.
He was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Lawson Laity; children, Elizabeth (John) Owens; Linda Sue Laity; Matthew (Pamelajean) Laity; Pamela Laity; Andrew (Mary Ann) Laity; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, James Laity.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Green Street Baptist Chapel, 25 Green St., Edwardsville. Services will be conducted by the Rev. David Miklas, pastor.
Interment with military honors will be in Huntsville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services in the church Saturday.
Donations can be made to the memorial fund at Green Street Baptist Chapel.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020