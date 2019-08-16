|
William H. Evans II of Plains Twp. and formerly of South Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Littler Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, were he resided for 11 months.
Born Jan. 20, 1940, he was the son of the late William H. Evans II and Mary Heffernon Evans Lago.
William was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1958. He started working for ACME Market, Wilkes-Barre, Charles Bros. Super Market, Tunkhannock, and later Sunshine Market, where he was produce coordinator for many years.
His love of life and people made him a special person. Meeting Bill, you had a friend for life.
He belonged to area clubs where he met and socialized with friends. His favorite restaurant was Patte's Sports Bar which he and his family frequently patronized. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and a member of St. Anthony's/St. George Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Surviving are his wife of 55 year on Sept. 7, 2019, Pauline Charles Evans; his adoring children, William H. Evans III and his wife, Allison and son, Tucker, Zionsville; Tracy Evans Fritzinger and son, Evan, Center Valley; Charles Evans and his wife, Mellissa and son, Gavin and daughter, AvaGrace, Mountain Top; Gregory Evans and his wife, Patricia, White Haven; sister, Ann Burns and husband, Francis. Pittston; Linda Klein and husband, Michael, Mechanicsburg; brother, Stephen Lago, Wilkes-Barre.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Will's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Maronite Church, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Those who desire may give memorial contributions to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 16, 2019