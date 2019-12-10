|
William H. Fulton Sr. of Cornelius, N.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Wexford House, Denver, N.C., surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Edwardsville, to the late Herbert and Bessie Fulton. He served in the United States Navy as a Sea Bee in World War II. William lived in Lee, Mass., for many years, then returned to Edwardsville to care for his parents. He worked at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for over 25 years. He was known for his contagious smile, and kindness to others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaide Fulton; son, Michael John Fulton; and sister, Shirley Dunn.
He is survived by his son, William Fulton Jr., Bath, N.Y.; son, Kevin Fulton and wife, Maryellen Fulton, Larksville; daughter, Laurie Youron and husband, Michael. R. Youron, Cornelius, N.C.; and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Fulton, Kingston. He has six grandchildren, Brian; Peter and wife, Janelle; and Kaitlin Fulton; Justin; and Christopher and wife, Katy Youron; and Morgan Fulton; niece, Nancy Hicks, Belricky, Mass.; as well as great-grandson, Rowan Fulton.
He was an avid sports fan who loved NASCAR, the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 13, from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019